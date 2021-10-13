Short Interest in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG) Declines By 98.2%

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the September 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GBRG stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBRG. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,734,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,470,000.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

