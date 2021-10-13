Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.32 million.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herman Miller stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1,245.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Herman Miller worth $24,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

