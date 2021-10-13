Short Interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Rises By 277.7%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 889,800 shares, a growth of 277.7% from the September 15th total of 235,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,571,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,903,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,841,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth $22,722,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth $20,580,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Shares of IAS opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IAS. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.