Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 13,416 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BorgWarner by 458.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after buying an additional 1,415,382 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after buying an additional 812,753 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 172.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after buying an additional 763,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BorgWarner by 162.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after buying an additional 325,486 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BWA opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

