Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 4,871 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $163.79 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

