Axa S.A. Boosts Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.19% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $114,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTFC opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

