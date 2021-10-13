Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CarMax worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CarMax by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after acquiring an additional 599,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after acquiring an additional 527,732 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CarMax by 27.7% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after purchasing an additional 409,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 45.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,069,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,149,000 after purchasing an additional 334,396 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $3,421,577.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,160 shares of company stock worth $16,923,796. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $131.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.46.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

