Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $10.92 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $10,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $255.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.11 and its 200 day moving average is $213.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $101.39 and a one year high of $260.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.