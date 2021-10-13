LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,345 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.90% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $49,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $80.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average is $77.25.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

