Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 59.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 282,783 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.7% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 17,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 128,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 83.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

