LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,172 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.52% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $52,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 274,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 40,761 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 102.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 527,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,461 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 656,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 57,186 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 98.1% in the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66.

