Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $2,413,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 19.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $13,230,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $5,412,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 763,130 shares of company stock worth $91,587,124 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $150.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.41 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $151.47.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Oppenheimer downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. KGI Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.97.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.