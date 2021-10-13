CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 22,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 41,407 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 293,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

NYSE IPG opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.