CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 626,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 169,387 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $764,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -858.33 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,369,414 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

