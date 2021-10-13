Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 27.6% over the last three years.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

