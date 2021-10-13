Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.56

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.56 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 2.55 ($0.03). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 2.59 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,648,494 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of £23.99 million and a P/E ratio of -13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

