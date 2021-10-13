Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.56

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.56 and traded as low as $15.96. Hudson Global shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 1,189 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 million, a P/E ratio of -145.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.25 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Hudson Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

