Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,821,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $181,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in nVent Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in nVent Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric stock opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.92 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.