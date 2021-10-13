Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 244,285 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.38% of Open Text worth $190,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 46,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,252,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,125 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,555,000 after purchasing an additional 40,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

