Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 191,617 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,336,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 191,617 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.73% of Seagen worth $211,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Seagen by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $164.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.84 and a 200 day moving average of $152.70. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

