Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 331,832 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,163,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,832 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $201,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,864,000 after buying an additional 1,234,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after buying an additional 182,135 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,707,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,726,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,009,000 after buying an additional 221,036 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

