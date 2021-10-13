Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 866,648 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,653,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 866,648 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.61% of Daqo New Energy worth $172,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 264.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 171,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 136,509 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,296,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,297,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DQ shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.16.

Shares of DQ opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $441.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

