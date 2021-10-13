Franklin Resources Inc. Has $168.17 Million Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,420,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $168,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Avient by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after buying an additional 396,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Avient by 631.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 198,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avient by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,874,000 after buying an additional 160,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avient by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,472,000 after buying an additional 151,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avient by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,977,000 after buying an additional 114,921 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.17.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

