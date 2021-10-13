Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.