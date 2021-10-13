Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
