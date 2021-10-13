BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

