Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0163 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 57.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $5.39.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

