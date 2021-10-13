BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 14.8% over the last three years.

BNY stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,573 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

