Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives $7.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACB shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 100,834 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 632,079 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 218.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACB stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.