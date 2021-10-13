Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.07

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as low as $8.24. Klabin shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 34,200 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Klabin in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Klabin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

