Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Update

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 987.0% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.29. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

