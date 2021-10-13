Frax Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Frax has a total market cap of $351.54 million and approximately $20.58 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001825 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00063767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00075960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00117650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,884.13 or 0.99629143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.40 or 0.06247047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 349,686,350 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

