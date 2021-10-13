GameCredits Market Capitalization Tops $20.80 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $20.80 million and $72,555.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.98 or 0.00319448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000683 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,035,957 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

