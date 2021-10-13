Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Hits $0.0039

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $145,256.30 and $13.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,126.16 or 1.00068490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00059055 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.87 or 0.00321073 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.05 or 0.00551939 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.00220495 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009847 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004140 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,645,723 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.