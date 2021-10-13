Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €16.50 by UBS Group

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.94 ($21.10).

Shares of VIV opened at €11.10 ($13.06) on Wednesday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1 year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.52.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

