Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 58,657 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 58,657 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.80% of Keysight Technologies worth $231,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $161.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

