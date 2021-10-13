Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,621 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $33,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies stock opened at $452.17 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.82. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.