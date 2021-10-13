American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,566 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $32,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,470,000 after acquiring an additional 390,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,031,000 after acquiring an additional 226,075 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,550,000 after purchasing an additional 68,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP stock opened at $82.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.47.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.99.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

