Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a growth of 640.9% from the September 15th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRO opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 27.16, a current ratio of 27.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Miromatrix Medical has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $16.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Miromatrix Medical in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

