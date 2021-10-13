Analysts Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Target Price at £124.70

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £124.70 ($162.92).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £122.85 ($160.50) to £150.50 ($196.63) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of LON:SPX opened at £147.15 ($192.25) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £10.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £157.11 and a 200-day moving average price of £208.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of £105.20 ($137.44) and a 12 month high of £167 ($218.19).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 38.50 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

