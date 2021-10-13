$0.83 EPS Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.70. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,283.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $144.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.35. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $83.62 and a 52-week high of $145.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

