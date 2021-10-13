iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Up 439.2% in September

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, an increase of 439.2% from the September 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ IUSG opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.89 and a twelve month high of $109.64.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Read More: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.