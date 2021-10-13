iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Up 439.2% in September

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, an increase of 439.2% from the September 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.89 and a twelve month high of $109.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter.

