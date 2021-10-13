Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Flora Growth from $6.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Shares of FLGC opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Flora Growth has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.