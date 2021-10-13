iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 269.4% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.65% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.