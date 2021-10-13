iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 269.4% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.
See Also: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.