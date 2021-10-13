Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $46.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

MTDR opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

