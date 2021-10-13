Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $46.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.
MTDR opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
