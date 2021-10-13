Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $184.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $169.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.25. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $123.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

