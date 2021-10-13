Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

ORC stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $698.56 million, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.42%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Orchid Island Capital worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

