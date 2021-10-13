Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 30,350 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $49,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 428.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 156.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after acquiring an additional 558,119 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,473,000 after acquiring an additional 444,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

Shares of APTV opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.30.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

