Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 83.3% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.