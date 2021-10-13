10,149 Shares in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 516,133 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 241,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

VBIV opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $778.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.60. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

