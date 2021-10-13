Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $3.75 Million in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 190,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Man Group plc grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 24.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACI opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.15.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

